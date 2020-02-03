Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Firefighter uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to steal from carwash

 

on

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — According to www.ksat.com, a volunteer firefighter was arrested for using the “Jaws of Life” to break into a coin machine at Wash Time carwash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Police arrested Casey Marre, 29, and charged him with criminal mischief over $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state felony, the article continued.

Officers were called to the carwash and dispatched on Jan. 17th at 9:25 a.m. and found that around $210 was taken from the machine, the article stated.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan, the article stated.

Upon investigation, officials found that Marre is a volunteer firefighter with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD), from which he had taken the “Jaws of Life” machine, the article stated.

The device was later recovered and returned to the fire department, the BVFD, the article noted.

Marre was booked on Jan. 31st and is being held in the Travis County Jail, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Firefighter uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to steal from carwash

on

Mister Car Wash adds 27th Florida location

on

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee

on

Recognize young carwashing and detailing talent
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash adds 27th Florida location

Carwash News: Jeep almost runs over carwash employee

Carwash News: Firefighter uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to steal from carwash

Business: Finding the perfect carwash buyer

Carwash News: Recognize young carwashing and detailing talent

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

How have recent minimum wage hikes affected your business? Check all that apply.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Truck runs over, crushes sedan in carwash

ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

Market Focus: ISTOBAL promotes plans for 2020

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens eight new washes
Connect