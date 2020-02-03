Firefighter uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to steal from carwash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — According to www.ksat.com , a volunteer firefighter was arrested for using the “Jaws of Life” to break into a coin machine at Wash Time carwash.

Police arrested Casey Marre, 29, and charged him with criminal mischief over $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state felony, the article continued.

Officers were called to the carwash and dispatched on Jan. 17th at 9:25 a.m. and found that around $210 was taken from the machine, the article stated.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan, the article stated.

Upon investigation, officials found that Marre is a volunteer firefighter with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD), from which he had taken the “Jaws of Life” machine, the article stated.

The device was later recovered and returned to the fire department, the BVFD, the article noted.

Marre was booked on Jan. 31st and is being held in the Travis County Jail, the article concluded.

