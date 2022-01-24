 Flagship Carwash acquires Leesburg Station Auto Wash
Flagship Carwash acquires Leesburg Station Auto Wash

Carwash News

Flagship Carwash acquires Leesburg Station Auto Wash

 

on

LEESBURG, Va. — Loudoun County, Virginia-based brand Flagship Carwash has acquired Leesburg Station Auto Wash on Catoctin Cir., according to The Burn News.

The carwash, which opened in 2004, has a strong community following.

“We believe that Flagship provides not only the best value to our customers, but also growth opportunities for our employees,” the previous owners stated in a press release. “We are proud of [our] accomplishments and are confident that Flagship will deliver our former customers a comparable value.”

The Flagship Carwash brand has been operating in the local area since 1986 but has recently acquired multiple carwashes in Ashburn and Sterling, Virginia to grow its portfolio.

The newly acquired Ashburg, Sterling and Leesburg locations will all be rebranded under the Flagship banner.

The Leesburg location will continue to be a full-serve wash, but Flagship plans to build an express wash nearby in the future.

Read the original story here.

