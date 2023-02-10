Flagship Carwash introduces ‘Express’ wash to Manassas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HERNDON, Va. — Flagship Carwash recently announced in a press release its brand-new location at 11780 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas, Virginia is now open.

The premier auto wash brand will host a grand opening event on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food trucks on-site for guests from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New members of the Manassas Flagship Express will receive 50% off their first month’s membership fee when they sign up for a new unlimited membership, now through March 31.

“We are thrilled to fulfill our commitment of convenience as we expand across Prince William County and the greater DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia) area,” said Dave Dittman, VP and general manager of Flagship Carwash. “We look forward to meeting the growing demand for efficient, quality carwash services with a shine that onlookers will be envious of from both our full-service and express locations.”

Flagship Carwash Express locations feature automated tunnel technology that takes vehicles through a powerful and effective multi-step car wash process, paired with free vacuums, compressed air and towels for use, all in about three minutes.

Flagship Carwash has been known for its top-of-the-line cleaning agents and full-service locations over the last 30+ years.

Introducing the Flagship Carwash Express concept meets the demand of those who require only a quick exterior wash, or who prefer to DIY their interiors.

Customers can also join Flagship’s Unlimited Car Wash Club — a membership plan allowing customers to wash their vehicles every day for one low monthly price that can be used at all Virginia and Maryland locations — full-service or express.

“We’re also excited to announce an increase in Flagship’s Unlimited Membership Family Plan discount, saving each vehicle $5 off their monthly membership fee (increased from $3), as well as discounts for first responders, veterans/active duty military, teachers and seniors,” Dittman said.

Flagship Carwash has been a regional leader in auto washing and detailing for over 35 years with 28 locations featuring industry-leading technology and service.

It is a portfolio company of Spotless Brands.