Flagship Carwash to open the ‘largest indoor carwash in the nation’

ASHBURN, Va. — Flagship Carwash, a full-serve chain with locations in Maryland, Virginia and the greater Washington D.C. region, is opening what is being reported as the largest indoor carwash in the U.S., according to The Burn news.

The large site, located on the intersection of Loudound County Pkwy. and Russel Branch Pkwy. in Ashburn, Virginia, will begin operating on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

On Flagship’s first month open at the Ashburn location, they will be offering visitors a free Deluxe Exterior Car Wash.

To redeem the free wash, customers must text FLAGSHIP to 30400 to access the coupon.

The indoor wash experience includes a wash tunnel, self-serve vacuums, detailing bays and dry-conveyors for interior cleaning.

Flagship Carwash owner Guy Paolozzi says, “Our mission is to produce an experience of unmatched speed, shine and service.”

While this location’s operations will begin in February, a formal ribbon-cutting is projected to take place in March 2022.

