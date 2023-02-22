 Flagstop Car Wash Acquires Hogwash Express Car Wash

Flagstop Car Wash acquires Hogwash Express Car Wash

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The acquisition of Hogwash is part of Flagstop’s continued expansion in the greater Richmond area, supported by Garnett Station’s recent strategic capital investment.

By PCD Staff

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Flagstop Car Wash, a leading express carwash chain based in Richmond, Virginia, announced in a press release it has acquired Hogwash Express Car Wash as part of the company’s scaling of its premium carwash platform. The growth plan is supported by the recent strategic capital investment from Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New-York based principal investment firm that manages ~$2 billion of assets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Opened in 2021 by Janet and Tom Hogg, Hogwash has grown to be a provider of high-quality carwash services in the Richmond “Mid-Town” area. Hogwash opened through partnership with River City Enterprises, a Charlottesville based investment company managed by John Epley and Tee Valentine. Following Garnett Station’s recapitalization and growth capital announcement in January, the acquisition of Hogwash will support Flagstop’s expansion in the greater Richmond area. Under the terms of the deal, Hogwash will be rebranded as the 15th Flagstop location in the Richmond DMA.

“Janet and Tom have done an excellent job developing and operating top-tier carwash locations,” said Craig Marable, vice president of operations at Flagstop. “The addition of Hogwash’s high-quality platform will complement our existing footprint across Richmond, bolstering our market position while giving our customers and club members an additional convenient location to wash with us. We are excited to welcome these new team members into the Flagstop family and look forward to seeing them grow within our organization.” 

“Tom and I are very excited to add our facilities to the Flagstop network of express carwashes” added Hogwash Founder Janet Hogg. “This provides our employees more opportunity to grow their careers and gives our customers more locations to keep their vehicles clean. We truly appreciate how the community has responded to the Hogwash brand over the years, and we’re confident this is a win-win for us all. Flagstop truly cares for their people and customers, and I’m confident that the business we’ve built will be in good hands.”

For more information Flagstop’s services, locations and hours, visit www.flagstopcarwash.com.

