Flagstop Car Wash completes conversions, announces 3 new locations

RICHMOND, Va. — Flagstop Car Wash has announced the completion of converting its remaining full service locations into express-exterior-style carwashes, according to a press release.

The move represents a key step in the company’s dedication to a hyperlocal development strategy.

“We decided to pause our new builds and take advantage of the pandemic and complete these conversions in 2020,” stated Craig Marable, Flagstop’s chief operating officer. “Our location in Colonial Heights reopened in December, and knowing these conversions are complete was a great way to end 2020,” he continued.

Jamie Nester, Flagstop’s president and CEO commented, “Flagstop is now in a position to accelerate its growth in the Richmond market. We have acquired Village Car Wash in Short Pump and will be razing that site this year to build a completely new carwash complex. We have also acquired new sites at Stonebridge Shopping Center and River’s Bend in Chesterfield.”

Construction on the new location at Stonebridge Shopping Center will start early this spring, followed by the River’s Bend location in late spring.

The Village Car Wash will continue to operate as is until the start of construction in summer 2021.

“We spent 2020 gearing up for this growth by working on our internal structure and building out a full maintenance team and moving them into their own warehouse as well as an internal call center for customer service. With the great relationships we have with our contractors and distributors, we feel that we can easily add three or more sites per year,” Nester continued.