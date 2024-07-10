Flagstop Car Wash hires new COO

RICHMOND, Va. — Flagstop Car Wash, an express carwash brand in Richmond, Virginia, announced in a press release that Spencer Rakes has joined the company as chief operating officer.

Rakes will leverage his diverse, multi-site experience to execute on strategic initiatives aimed at providing premier guest experiences, increasing operational efficiency and seamlessly opening new stores.

This addition further strengthens Flagstop’s leadership team, supporting sustained growth as the company plans to open two more locations this summer, continuing momentum to reach over 25 units by 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spencer to Flagstop,” said Jamie Nester, CEO of Flagstop. “His invaluable experience, especially within the fuel industry, is closely aligned with our commitment to our guests, and his depth of knowledge working with consumer-facing companies and management teams will be a key asset for our growing team.”

Rakes joins the team from Pilot where he served as vice president of operations and spearheaded the growth and performance of over 800 locations throughout the country.

According to the press release, he brings decades of experience working at national, multi-site businesses, including Dollar General, K-Mart and Wal-Mart, and a deep understanding of synergies across industries.

“I’m excited to get started in my new role with the Flagstop team,” added Rakes. “I look forward to leveraging my experience scaling businesses to reinforce Flagstop’s commitment to the Greater Richmond community and position Flagstop for our next era of supercharged growth.”

Flagstop has been committed to bringing best-in-class carwash services to the greater Richmond area since 1981, now offering premium wash and membership services across soon to be 21 units, stated the press release.

The company has invested meaningful time in establishing a relationship of trust within the community since inception and has built its business around its customer-focused model.

As a result of these efforts, Flagstop was recently named the “2024 Best Car Wash of Central Virginia” by “Virginia Living Magazine.”

Flagstop’s continued expansion and success is supported by a previous investment from Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $2.3 billion of assets.

Since the beginning of the partnership, Flagstop has grown its local footprint with five additional sites and has two additional locations set to open this summer.