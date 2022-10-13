 Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Vic's Express Car Wash
Carwash News

Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Vic’s Express Car Wash

 

on

LITTLETON, Colo. — Focused Car Wash Solutions helped launch the opening of Vic’s Express Car Wash in Littleton, Colorado, in September, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Vic’s Express features a 95-foot dual belt conveyor inside a 110-foot building.

“Vic’s Express is a beautiful facility featuring the all-new AVW Octa2 line with dual belt conveyor, vacuum stations with color-changing LED lights and a Sonny’s POS with LPR and Digital Que,” explained Focused Car Wash Solutions President Aaron Green. “The property layout is unique with plenty of room for an efficient flow of traffic around the facility.”

Vic’s Express Car Wash is locally owned and operated, with a promise to deliver first-class customer service and a clean, shiny, dry car every time.

Using state-of-the-art equipment and environmentally friendly chemicals, the facility recycles up to 90% of the water used during each wash cycle, equating to a significant water savings compared to many commercial carwashes or do-it-yourself carwashing.

“As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves in having the best staff and service, doing whatever it takes to keep our customers coming back,” stated Vic’s Express Owner Paul Villella. “We also love to support the community through our unique fundraising opportunities and partnerships.” 

Vic’s Express will be celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 14-16 with free “Top Dog” carwash, first month of unlimited washes for $1, pizza, giveaways and more.

 Vic’s Express Car Wash is located at 11493 W. Belleview Ave. in Littleton, Colorado.

