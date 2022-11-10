 Free carwashes for vets at Tommy’s Express - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Free carwashes for vets at Tommy's Express

Carwash News

Free carwashes for vets at Tommy’s Express

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — In recognition of Veterans Day, Tommy’s Express Car Wash is pleased to announce that on November 11th it will offer a free carwash to all vets or active military personnel, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More
This is the national franchise’s sixth year honoring those vets who have served our country.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to recognize our veterans for the commitment they’ve made to our country,” said President and CIO Ryan Essenburg. “All of us here at Tommy’s Express truly appreciate the sacrifices and honor given by our veterans and active military members.”

Tommy’s Express participating locations will give away their best wash for free on Friday, November 11th.

To find the nearest location near you, visit www.tommys-express.com or any one of their 130-plus location Facebook pages.

