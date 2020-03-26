Connect with us
Free detailing analytics solution during COVID-19

 

AUSTIN, Texas — From March 23 through May 1, 2020, Mobile Tech RX is making Analytics free for all its customers and future customers on any subscription plan, according to a press release.

Mobile Tech RX knows that the coronavirus pandemic is a challenging time for many in the auto recon industry and wants to do what it can to help businesses in its community survive and thrive, the release continued.

As auto reconditioning businesses most likely have some challenging decisions ahead, Mobile Tech RX wants to help them make the smartest decisions they can for themselves, their employees and the communities they serve, the release noted.

To make big decisions about whether to cut expenses or double down on marketing, auto reconditioners need visibility into their businesses to know how to prepare, the release added.

Mobile Tech RX Analytics is a powerful tool that offers businesses the visibility needed to understand how a business is performing, the release stated.

After May 1st, Mobile Tech RX will evaluate whether extending the offer will continue to help, the release concluded.

Read more about the initiative here.

Free detailing analytics solution during COVID-19

