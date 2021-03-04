Funeral procession goes through carwash to honor longtime employee | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CAMBY, Ind. — According to www.wishtv.com , David Duke, who worked at Soft Touch Auto Wash for over a decade, unexpectedly passed away and was honored with one last trip to the wash during the funeral procession.

“I met him a little over 11 years ago,” said Mike Harrell, owner of Soft Touch Auto Wash. “He came and applied for the job, filled out an application, came back every other day for about three days, and I said, ‘Why don’t you just start?’”

Since then, there were very few days that Duke did not stop by the carwash to check on how things were going.

“He would find any excuse he could to go there on his days off to, you know, check the parking lot for coins and make sure there was no trash anywhere,” said Kristen Driver, Duke’s daughter.

Driver wanted to do something special for her father, so when planning the funeral, she called the funeral home to see if she could arrange for the hearse to drive through the carwash.

Harrell said that while many hearses have come through the carwash before, this was the first time a hearse wasn’t empty, but he was honored to do it for Duke.

“The night before he passed, he had his lunch packed ready to go to work. He had his outfit laid out, and so I wanted to make sure he made it to work,” said Driver.