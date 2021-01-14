Georgia carwash faces harassment after previous owner arrested following Capitol Hill riot

ACWORTH, Ga. — According to www.northwestgeorgianews.com, Home Town Car Wash and Emissions on Cobb Pkwy. has faced days of harassment after its previous owner was arrested in connection with the Capitol Hill riot the previous week.
Despite management’s best efforts to inform the public and curtail the onslaught of negativity, phone calls and bad reviews from across the country keep pouring in.
“We’ve been bombarded,” said Jason Mathison, who purchased the business in 2019. “The phone rings off the hook around here. And I was tempted to disconnect it, and not take the calls. But I do take the calls and talk to the people and just try to explain [it] to them.”
Mathison has been explaining that the carwash has no current affiliation with Cleveland Grover Meredith, who owned the carwash (then named Car Nutz) until two years ago and was indicted last week by federal authorities.
According to documents released by the Department of Justice, Meredith drove from Colorado to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6th and brought multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
He was also charged with threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., having allegedly written in a text message that he’d be “putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Meredith purchased a billboard on Cobb Pkwy. in 2018 that read “#QANON” and had the Car Nutz logo displayed in the corner.
Mathison said that when he took over the business, it averaged around three stars in reviews, and in the last year, he’s worked to bring that rating up.
“We strive for those five-star ratings. It’s what we want to give every customer,” Mathison said. “This last three days, we’ve been bombarded with one-star ratings from people all over town. Not just all over town, all over the country — even a couple from Canada.”
According to Mathison, one reviewer even threatened to “get a caravan together and drive down and burn the place down.”
However, the carwash has an established relationship with the local authorities, and an officer from the Acworth Police Department was parked nearby on the first night of harassment to keep a look out on the business.
Mathison also said there’s been a 5 to 10% drop in business the last week, adding, “We did see a small spike of people cancelling their monthly membership. But was it related? I don’t know.”
Read the original article here.