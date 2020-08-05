Get Belted!

Back in my youth, the mention of the word “belt” was usually used in the same sentence as, “Wait till your father gets home.” Back then, belts had a couple of purposes: one was to hold up your pants; the other was to teach me a lesson to never disrespect my mother’s rules.

In my teen years, we used the term again, but with a different meaning. “Getting belted” was code for having a few too many with our buddies.

Over the years and aside from these belt references, I never really gave much thought to belts. That is, until now! It seems there is a battle raging in the carwash industry between the belt believers and the anti-belters.

The war on words taking place on our industry online forums is both entertaining and representative. Mostly, it’s a lot of friendly banter back and forth between the two factions. It goes something like this:

Believer: “I can wash a dually.”

Anti-Belter: “Who cares? I get a cleaner wheel.”

Believer: “My customers are less intimidated by loading on a belt.”

Anti-Belter: “How do you plan to dress the tires properly if they’re not turning?”

Believer: “I can load cars faster.”

Anti-Belter: “I’ll take that bet.”

It’s Coke versus Pepsi. Chevy versus Ford. Good versus evil. You get the idea. But the real question is, who is right? Is it the belt-believers or the conveyor-believers? Is it possible they are both right or both wrong? The simple answer to all of these questions is: yes!