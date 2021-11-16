G&G Industrial Lighting to present at The Car Wash Show™

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — G&G Industrial Lighting is excited to come together at the industry’s largest convention to make carwashing the best it can be, according to company communications.

Click Here to Read More

G&G will be at The Car Wash Show™ in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Attendees can find the latest carwash lighting from G&G at booth #1009.

On the show floor, visitors to G&G’s booth can check out arch lighting options and play with the ColorWash app to create immersive custom light shows on the company’s simulator.

The G&G team will also be presenting at the PITCH Theater at The Car Wash Show™ on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 12:30 p.m. PST.