Gleam II express carwash and detail center breaks ground on site

DENVER — Gleam Car Wash recently broke ground on its second location, a 1.2-acre site in Aurora, Colorado, according to a company press release.

Gleam II, an express carwash and detail shop, will feature a 145-foot-long tunnel, nearly 30 self-serve vacuums and will bring Gleam’s hugely popular vehicle detail services to the east side of town.

In addition, Gleam II will feature a cool “googie-esque,” old-time Colfax-inspired and city-council approved 22-foot monument sign that will bring a lot of character to East Colfax.

Both Gleams are local and woman-owned.

The first Gleam Car Wash, located in Northwest Denver, is a flex-serve carwash with a detail shop providing a full range of detail services ranging from $10 bug removal to $700-plus premium packages.