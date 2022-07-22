Gleam II express carwash and detail center breaks ground on site

DENVER — Gleam Car Wash recently broke ground on its second location, a 1.2-acre site in Aurora, Colorado, according to a company press release.
Gleam II, an express carwash and detail shop, will feature a 145-foot-long tunnel, nearly 30 self-serve vacuums and will bring Gleam’s hugely popular vehicle detail services to the east side of town.
In addition, Gleam II will feature a cool “googie-esque,” old-time Colfax-inspired and city-council approved 22-foot monument sign that will bring a lot of character to East Colfax.
Both Gleams are local and woman-owned.
The first Gleam Car Wash, located in Northwest Denver, is a flex-serve carwash with a detail shop providing a full range of detail services ranging from $10 bug removal to $700-plus premium packages.
However, unlike the original westside location, Gleam’s Aurora site will not offer the quick interior clean that Gleam I offers as both a one-off and as part of a membership subscription. Both locations will offer various exterior-only carwash monthly memberships, and members will be able to wash their cars at either locale.
Gleam II, located at 15911 E. Colfax, is halfway between the 256-acre Anschutz Medical Campus 1.5 miles to its west, which employs over 21,000 people, contributes over $4.3 billion to the state’s economy annually and serves more than 1.5 million patients, and the Aurora Sports Park 1.5 miles to its east, a 220-acre park with 12 baseball and 23 multi-use/soccer fields that host multi-state competitions at all levels.
Gleam II has partnered with the hospitals on the sprawling Anschutz campus to be their preferred detail partner provider.
Gleam I and Gleam II are unique examples of true impact-investing.
Both carwashes include numerous sustainability features, including energy-saving and energy-generating measures, as well as intense water-conservation technology.
Both, for example, will capture, treat and reuse up to 90% of the water in the tunnel, dramatically reducing the use of potable water, an increasingly scarce resource.
In addition, about 20% of Gleam’s current workforce is composed of individuals with intellectual and development disabilities and the second carwash will follow suit.
All of these measures are voluntary and unsubsidized.
Gleam II financing was provided by Encore Bank and developed by Turnbuckle Development. Elijah Williams Consulting serves as the Owner’s Rep and ColoCorp Builders as the contractor. Genesis Building Systems is providing the building.
A third Gleam location is in the early stages of development.