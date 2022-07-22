 Gleam II express carwash and detail center breaks ground on site
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Gleam II express carwash and detail center breaks ground on site

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings' significant growth in first half of 2022

on

Crew Carwash to host 13th annual "Crew for Kids" fundraiser

on

Take 5 express carwashes to open in New Orleans
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning Video
play

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait

Five industry experts tell us what they are looking for in potential team members.

Wash Talk ep. 120: Introducing Pink Bird Car Wash

Leadership from a new brand discusses his experience developing a carwash from the ground up.

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Gleam II express carwash and detail center breaks ground on site

 

on

DENVER — Gleam Car Wash recently broke ground on its second location, a 1.2-acre site in Aurora, Colorado, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Gleam II, an express carwash and detail shop, will feature a 145-foot-long tunnel, nearly 30 self-serve vacuums and will bring Gleam’s hugely popular vehicle detail services to the east side of town.

In addition, Gleam II will feature a cool “googie-esque,” old-time Colfax-inspired and city-council approved 22-foot monument sign that will bring a lot of character to East Colfax.

Both Gleams are local and woman-owned.

The first Gleam Car Wash, located in Northwest Denver, is a flex-serve carwash with a detail shop providing a full range of detail services ranging from $10 bug removal to $700-plus premium packages.

Advertisement

However, unlike the original westside location, Gleam’s Aurora site will not offer the quick interior clean that Gleam I offers as both a one-off and as part of a membership subscription. Both locations will offer various exterior-only carwash monthly memberships, and members will be able to wash their cars at either locale.

Gleam II, located at 15911 E. Colfax, is halfway between the 256-acre Anschutz Medical Campus 1.5 miles to its west, which employs over 21,000 people, contributes over $4.3 billion to the state’s economy annually and serves more than 1.5 million patients, and the Aurora Sports Park 1.5 miles to its east, a 220-acre park with 12 baseball and 23 multi-use/soccer fields that host multi-state competitions at all levels.

Advertisement

Gleam II has partnered with the hospitals on the sprawling Anschutz campus to be their preferred detail partner provider.

Gleam I and Gleam II are unique examples of true impact-investing.

Both carwashes include numerous sustainability features, including energy-saving and energy-generating measures, as well as intense water-conservation technology.

Both, for example, will capture, treat and reuse up to 90% of the water in the tunnel, dramatically reducing the use of potable water, an increasingly scarce resource.

In addition, about 20% of Gleam’s current workforce is composed of individuals with intellectual and development disabilities and the second carwash will follow suit.

Advertisement

All of these measures are voluntary and unsubsidized.

Gleam II financing was provided by Encore Bank and developed by Turnbuckle Development. Elijah Williams Consulting serves as the Owner’s Rep and ColoCorp Builders as the contractor. Genesis Building Systems is providing the building.

A third Gleam location is in the early stages of development.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Raceway Car Wash grows to 38 locations across 4 states

Carwash News: El Car Wash announces acquisition by Warburg Pincus

Carwash News: Gallo Car Wash announces first 4 express carwash locations

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash enters Texas with 6 new Dallas locations

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing