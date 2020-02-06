GO Car Wash acquires 9 Belfonte’s Car Wash sites in Kansas City

PHOENIX — GO Car Wash continues its Kansas City market expansion with the acquisition of nine Belfonte’s Car Wash sites, according to a press release.
This acquisition gives GO Car Wash a total of 18 locations in the Kansas City market, the release continued.
“Since first entering the Kansas City market in May 2019, we have been impressed with Henry and David Belfonte’s stellar service and are excited about Belfonte’s joining GO Car Wash,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. “The Belfonte name has an incredible reputation in the Kansas City market, and we are honored to bring their washes into the GO Car Wash family.”
With a goal of building a multi-regional, customer-centric carwash company, GO Car Wash is focusing on creating clusters of carwashes throughout prosperous cities across North America, the release noted.
“This acquisition aligns with our plan of operating as many as 30 locations in the Kansas City region,” said JT Thomson, chief development officer at GO Car Wash. “Owners see that our business model is a win for them, employees and customers. Moreover, through ongoing acquisitions and new buildouts, we continue to grow the GO Car Wash brand across the country.”
Most recently, GO Car Wash completed its acquisition of four carwash sites in Las Vegas, which, following the acquisition of the nine Belfonte’s Car Wash sites, brings GO Car Wash to a total of 22 locations, the release added.
“We are very pleased to see our sites become part of the GO Car Wash family,” said Henry Belfonte, who, with his brother, David, established the business in 2006. “When we saw the caliber of integrity, the overall vision and strategy of GO Car Wash along with the level of technology, we knew this would serve our customers well going forward.
“Every aspect of our business model is geared for success,” said Thomson, “For example, as we continue to grow, we are enlarging our GO Car Wash team with committed, customer-focused teammates and providing them the opportunity to join a bigger company with a strong career track. When we enter a market, we fully intend to go deep, so we are aggressively looking for the right opportunities to continue to grow in both the Kansas City and Las Vegas markets as well as new geographies across North America. Our goal with this market penetration is to provide the highest level of service to our current and future customers with the best carwash offerings, including monthly memberships utilizing license plate recognition technology.”
GO Car Wash’s acquisition of Belfonte’s Car Wash includes its Missouri sites in Raymore, Parkville, and two in Kansas City as well as its Kansas sites in Kansas City, Olathe, Merriam, Gardner and Overland Park, the release concluded.