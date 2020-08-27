GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

PHOENIX — GO Car Wash has acquired eight Bee Clean Car Washes in San Antonio, consisting of seven existing locations and one location under development, which is expected to open this fall, according to a press release.

GO Car Wash now operates 31 locations in three regions with several additional sites in development, the release continued.

“We are thrilled to enter the San Antonio market with a strong presence that will continue to grow,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. “We look forward to bringing the Bee Clean locations into the GO Car Wash family.”

GO Car Wash plans to expand rapidly and aggressively in the greater San Antonio region, as it has previously, both through additional acquisitions and new site buildouts, the release noted.

“We expect to operate over 20 locations in the greater San Antonio region,” said Skarecky. “We have created a win-win-win solution for sellers, employees and customers. Our GO Car Wash brand continues to expand and thrive in each market where it’s introduced.”

GO Car Wash continues to expand its multi-regional carwash company through acquiring and building customer-centric carwashes in regions throughout North America, the release added.

“We are very pleased to see our sites become part of the GO Car Wash family,” said Bobby Nami, who established Bee Clean Car Washes in 2011. “GO Car Wash was my preferred buyer, based on their operational backgrounds, commitment to quality and vision for my washes in the San Antonio market. We knew they would serve our customers well in the future.”