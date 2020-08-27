Connect with us
0

Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

 

on

PHOENIX — GO Car Wash has acquired eight Bee Clean Car Washes in San Antonio, consisting of seven existing locations and one location under development, which is expected to open this fall, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

GO Car Wash now operates 31 locations in three regions with several additional sites in development, the release continued.

“We are thrilled to enter the San Antonio market with a strong presence that will continue to grow,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. “We look forward to bringing the Bee Clean locations into the GO Car Wash family.”

GO Car Wash plans to expand rapidly and aggressively in the greater San Antonio region, as it has previously, both through additional acquisitions and new site buildouts, the release noted.

“We expect to operate over 20 locations in the greater San Antonio region,” said Skarecky. “We have created a win-win-win solution for sellers, employees and customers. Our GO Car Wash brand continues to expand and thrive in each market where it’s introduced.”

GO Car Wash continues to expand its multi-regional carwash company through acquiring and building customer-centric carwashes in regions throughout North America, the release added.

“We are very pleased to see our sites become part of the GO Car Wash family,” said Bobby Nami, who established Bee Clean Car Washes in 2011. “GO Car Wash was my preferred buyer, based on their operational backgrounds, commitment to quality and vision for my washes in the San Antonio market. We knew they would serve our customers well in the future.”

Advertisement

GO Car Wash continues to evaluate acquisitions, partnerships and new site buildouts in regions throughout North America, the release stated.

“When we enter a market, we plan to become a leader in that market from the get-go, so we are aggressively looking for the right opportunities to continue to grow in our current markets as well as new regions across North America,” said Skarecky. “By making our brand ubiquitous in the markets we serve, we’re able to provide the highest level of service to our current and future customers with the best carwash offerings, including unlimited monthly memberships that use license plate recognition technology.” 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

Carwash News: Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

Carwash News: Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts named one of fastest-growing private companies

Carwash News: Mr. K Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

Advertisement

on

GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

on

Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

on

Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention

on

Sonny’s announces live, online Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 34: Carwashers’ Concerns

Carwash News: Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention

Carwash News: Sonny’s announces live, online Virtual CarWash Expo, Fall Edition

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect