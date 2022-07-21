GO Car Wash acquires Genie Express Car Wash

AUSTIN, Texas — GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Lone Star State with the acquisition of Genie Express Car Wash, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate nine locations with more in development in the Austin area.

“The Austin area is an attractive market for GO Car Wash. We intend to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of exceptional express carwashes,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

Trey Wilson, founder of Genie Express Car Wash, said, “I look forward to seeing the business, its teammates and the community thrive under GO Car Wash’s ownership. GO Car Wash was a great partner through the transaction process.”

“We welcome our new teammates to GO Car Wash. With our continued expansion, the team will be part of exciting new opportunities and career growth,” said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash. “We look forward to learning about how Genie serves its customers and together, building the best carwash operation possible.”