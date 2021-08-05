 GO Car Wash acquires Quick and Clean Car Wash
GO Car Wash acquires Quick and Clean Car Wash

Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors

Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Hydra-Flex

Kleen-Rite expands its Hydro Systems line offering
Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires Quick and Clean Car Wash

 

LAS VEGAS — GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the entertainment capital of the world with the acquisition of Quick and Clean Car Wash, based in Las Vegas, according to a press release. 

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 53 locations in three diverse markets across the U.S.

This acquisition is the fifth location in Las Vegas, with many more in development.

“We are pleased to complete our second acquisition within the Las Vegas area in the last year. We look forward to continuing our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes in Nevada,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

“Our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team,” said co-owner and co-founder Steven Rice.

“GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the transaction,” said Don Rice, co-owner and co-founder of Quick and Clean Car Wash.

“Our customers will have another carwash location to choose from in the Las Vegas area. We are excited to welcome our new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to professional development and career opportunities by working for one of the fastest-growing carwash operators in the U.S.,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash.

“Our goal is to be the most-admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

