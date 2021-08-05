GO Car Wash acquires Quick and Clean Car Wash

LAS VEGAS — GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the entertainment capital of the world with the acquisition of Quick and Clean Car Wash, based in Las Vegas, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 53 locations in three diverse markets across the U.S.

This acquisition is the fifth location in Las Vegas, with many more in development.

“We are pleased to complete our second acquisition within the Las Vegas area in the last year. We look forward to continuing our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes in Nevada,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

“Our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team,” said co-owner and co-founder Steven Rice.