 GO Car Wash acquires Rio Car Wash
GO Car Wash acquires Rio Car Wash

on

Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity

on

Access Holdings’ CWON partners with Flagship Car Wash Center

on

AAA: Fins Car Wash opens 3rd Wilmington location
Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires Rio Car Wash

 

on

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — GO Car Wash expanded its presence to the East Coast with the acquisition of Rio Car Wash, based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and it includes seven sites in operation, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 60 locations in four diverse markets across the U.S.

The former owner of Rio Car Wash, Jeff Small, and GO Car Wash will work in partnership to develop more sites across Virginia.

“We are pleased to complete our first East Coast acquisition in the great state of Virginia. Our plans include a rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes on the East Coast,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

“I want to thank the GO team for everything they did to make this sale possible. I’ve never worked with more professional and empathetic people in my career. Carwashing is a people business, and I feel confident after this sale that the former RIO employees, customers and vendors will thrive and enjoy working with GO,” said Small.

“Rio Car Wash is a premier carwash with a very talented team. We are excited to continue their commitment to their customers by providing exceptional customer service. As we continue to build our presence on the East Coast, we will also be able to provide more options for our customers,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash.

“Our goal is to be the most admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

