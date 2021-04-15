GO Car Wash acquires Riptide Auto Wash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Lone Star State with the acquisition of three Riptide Auto Wash sites in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 41 locations in three diverse markets across the U.S.

This acquisition is the sixth location in Corpus Christi with more in development.

“We are pleased to complete our third acquisition within the Corpus Christi area in the last four months. We will continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes in Texas,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

“We are excited for our sites to join the GO Car Wash family and believe our team members and customers will be in excellent hands going forward,” said Justin Cummings, founder of Riptide.

“Our customers will have the most tunnel carwash locations to choose from in the Corpus Christi area. In addition, our new team members can look forward to professional development opportunities afforded by working for the largest carwash operator in the Corpus Christi area,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash.

“Our goal is to be the most admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.