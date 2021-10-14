 GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces major expansion plans

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Surf’s Up

on

Driven Brands adds 6 locations in Southeastern U.S.
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash

 

on

DENVER — According to www.petrolplaza.com, GO Car Wash acquired 14 Royal Car Wash locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, New York.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition, Daniele Management and Development, who owns the sites, will partner with GO to build an additional 10 washes across Upstate New York.

GO will now operate 77 locations in six different markets across the country.

“We are pleased to complete our first acquisition in the Empire State. Royal Car Wash is an exceptional chain, led by its founders, Danny and Anthony Daniele,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

“GO Car Wash looks forward to partnering with Daniele Management to build out Upstate New York with new site development and more acquisitions,” said Chris Andersen, GO’s vice president of business development.

Advertisement

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: NRCC attendee numbers break record

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash named No. 1 Top Workplace in Connecticut

Carwash News: Market Focus: Focused Car Wash Solutions launches new wash, remodels another

Carwash News: Warren Day named OPW’s new vice president and general manager

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing