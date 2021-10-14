GO Car Wash acquires Royal Car Wash

DENVER — According to www.petrolplaza.com , GO Car Wash acquired 14 Royal Car Wash locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse, New York.

In addition, Daniele Management and Development, who owns the sites, will partner with GO to build an additional 10 washes across Upstate New York.

GO will now operate 77 locations in six different markets across the country.

“We are pleased to complete our first acquisition in the Empire State. Royal Car Wash is an exceptional chain, led by its founders, Danny and Anthony Daniele,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

“GO Car Wash looks forward to partnering with Daniele Management to build out Upstate New York with new site development and more acquisitions,” said Chris Andersen, GO’s vice president of business development.