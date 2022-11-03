 GO Car Wash acquires Superior Car Wash
Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires Superior Car Wash

 

on

UTICA, N.Y. — GO Car Wash expanded its presence in upstate New York with the acquisition of Superior Car Wash in Utica, New York, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, the brand now operates 16 locations from Buffalo to Utica with many more in development.

In addition, the former owner of Superior Car Wash, Vincent Surace, will work in partnership to develop more sites in upstate New York.

“We are pleased to complete our first acquisition in Utica. We have ambitious plans to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of express carwash sites in New York,” said Chris Andersen, VP of business development.

“I founded Superior Car Wash in 1995 and the business has been voted Best Car Wash by its valued customers year after year. Our former team members and customers are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team,” said Vince Surace. “I am excited to know the business will continue to provide great service to the Utica community under the GO Car Wash name.”   

“Superior Car Wash is a premier carwash with a talented team. We are excited to continue the commitment to their customers by providing exceptional customer service. As we continue to build our presence in upstate New York, we will also be able to provide more options for our customers,” said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO.

“Our goal is to be the most admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO.

