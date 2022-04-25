GO Car Wash acquires two sites in Virginia

DENVER — GO Car Wash has recently acquired two operating Valley View Express Car Wash locations and a third site in development, as reported by the Daily Record .

GO Car Wash has acquired five brands in Virginia over the past year.

This acquisition brings the brand to 100 locations throughout seven states.

“We are committed to better serving our customers in Virginia with convenient express carwashes. We will continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of carwashes in Virginia and beyond,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development for GO Car Wash.

Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash, said, “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for GO Car Wash as we now operate 100 carwashes in North America. Our focus is to be the most admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience.”