GO Car Wash continues Las Vegas expansion

PHOENIX — According to a company press release, GO Car Wash continues its Las Vegas market expansion with the announcement of its first new development site at 1650 E. Tropicana Ave.

GO Car Wash currently operates four sites in the Las Vegas market, added the release, with several more new development sites to be announced in the near future.

In the next 24 months, GO Car Wash plans to build out an additional 10-plus sites in the market, continued the press release.

“We are excited to announce our big growth plans for the Las Vegas market and our first official new development site in the market, which we expect to break ground on in the fall,” says Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. “We look forward to expanding our footprint throughout the market. We continue to focus on providing the highest level of service to our current and future customers with the best car wash offerings, including monthly memberships utilizing license plate recognition technology throughout all of our locations.”

GO Car Wash currently operates 19 sites in the Kansas City market with an additional two new development sites expected to open in the next 60 days and plans to operate roughly that same amount in the Las Vegas market, noted the release.

“When we enter a market, we do so with the plan to go deep and have a significant presence in that market. Typically, we look for quality acquisitions to quickly create regional density, but when necessary, we will build locations in order to meet that goal,” says JT Thomson, chief development officer and president of GO Car Wash. “We are actively looking throughout the Las Vegas market for quality sites in busy retail areas to fuel our planned growth.”