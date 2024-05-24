 GO Car Wash marks milestone with explosive growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — GO Car Wash has transformed from a startup to an industry powerhouse with 145 locations nationwide.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — In just five years, GO Car Wash has transformed from a startup to an industry powerhouse with 145 locations nationwide, growing three times faster than the industry average, the company stated in a press release.

“We are proud of our expansion to 145 locations through acquisitions and new builds,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash. “At each location, our goal is to delight our customers with a winning experience. We continue to invest in our teammates and culture as they drive our daily performance on our journey to be an admired, industry-leading brand.”

“Our dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence fuels our success,” added Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer. “Every GO Car Wash location is optimized for peak performance, ensuring we deliver consistent, high-quality service.”

Meinberg also highlighted the invaluable contributions of the company’s 1,800 employees towards its growth and success.

“Our teammates at GO Car Wash embody the spirit of exceptional customer service,” he said. “They go above and beyond to ensure every customer feels valued and satisfied. Their dedication to creating a welcoming and efficient service environment is crucial in fulfilling our vision.”

Looking ahead, GO Car Wash stated it is steadfast in its expansion strategy and commitment to innovation in customer experiences and operations.

Derwin said, “We have a bright future. I thank our GO teammates for contributing to our current and future success.”

