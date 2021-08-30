GO Car Wash opens new San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO — GO Car Wash announced the grand opening of its newest San Antonio location at 24268 Wilderness Oak, according to a press release.

This new site represents the latest milestone in the company’s aggressive growth strategy.

Like its other GO locations across Texas and throughout Nevada, Missouri and Kansas, the new site offers a fully automated, eco-friendly carwash.

Featuring a state-of-the-art tunnel, brand-new vacuums and free towels, GO’s Wilderness Oak location also offered free washes to the public from Aug 26-30.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in San Antonio. Our goal is to be the most-admired carwash company in the country by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.