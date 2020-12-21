Grand Wash Auto gives back after a tough year

MELBOURNE, Australia — Committed to supporting local community, co-owner of Grand Wash Auto Ali Sadiku pledged to give away five premium one-month wash passes, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

In November, Grand Wash Auto asked its customers and community to nominate someone who had been in difficult circumstances this year, the release continued.

The response was immense, with close to 40 nominations, each of which illustrated the resilience and strength so many local community members are exercising every day despite enormous challenges and heartbreaking life events, the release added.

The weight of the response demanded an impossible decision, so Sadiku decided to double the giveaways to 10 premium one-month wash passes, and for those who didn’t come away with a pass, they secured a free premium wash, the release stated.

Ali commented, “I love making a difference in our community, and this is just a small token of our appreciation to all the wonderful people we serve.”