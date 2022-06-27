 Green Clean Express Auto Wash enters North Carolina market
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Green Clean Express Auto Wash enters North Carolina market

Summer Nunn hired as Magnolia Wash Holdings’ chief marketing officer

Caliber Car Wash expands into Texas

Market Focus: Mister Car Wash earns Great Place to Work Certification
Recent

Carwash News

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Green Clean Express Auto Wash recently expanded into North Carolina with the opening of its latest express carwash at 1404 W Ehringhaus St. in Elizabeth City, according to a press release.

The Elizabeth City location joins Green Clean’s existing portfolio of 12 locations throughout Hampton Roads, Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia.

The Company also utilized the Elizabeth City grand opening to raise $5,246.35 for the Food Bank of the Albemarle to help further the organization’s mission of fighting hunger and poverty in a 15-county area in northeast North Carolina.

During the grand opening, Green Clean Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “Clean Extreme” carwash ($20 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Food Bank of the Albemarle.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the food bank.

Throughout the grand opening period, Green Clean Express Auto Wash gave away more than 2,400 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $48,000.

“We’re very pleased with the outpouring of support from the Elizabeth City community during our construction phase and most recently our grand opening,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “We look forward to being an active member of the Elizabeth City community and will continue to look for ways that we can aid impactful organizations such as Foodbank of the Albemarle. We want our presence to mean something to the communities in which we operate.”

Green Clean Express currently operates 13 locations throughout Hampton Roads, Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia, and North Carolina.

The company has an additional 3 locations currently under construction, with more locations pending announcement.

