 Green Clean to redevelop Virginia Beach site
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Green Clean to redevelop Virginia Beach site

on

BendPak announces senior leadership succession plan

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces second Florida grand opening this year

on

Andretti, FRAM® take SRX crown
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners Video
play

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait

Five industry experts tell us what they are looking for in potential team members.

Wash Talk ep. 120: Introducing Pink Bird Car Wash

Leadership from a new brand discusses his experience developing a carwash from the ground up.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Green Clean to redevelop Virginia Beach site

 

on

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— The Virginia Beach City Council recently approved Green Cleean Express Auto Wash’s request to redevelop a site, as reported by The Virginian-Pilot.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The updated Green Clean Express Auto Wash will feature a 3,300-square-foot building and 19 self-serve vacuum stations.

The wash is located on the corner of Indian River Rd. and S Military Hwy.

Green Clean has announced plans to open more than 20 locations this year in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash is an Express Wash Concepts brand.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash opens new prototype in Missouri

Carwash News: Moo Moo Express celebrates grand opening

Carwash News: Free washes to ease inflation pressure

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires site, receives approval for two new locations

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing