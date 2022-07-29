Green Clean to redevelop Virginia Beach site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— The Virginia Beach City Council recently approved Green Cleean Express Auto Wash’s request to redevelop a site, as reported by The Virginian-Pilot .

The updated Green Clean Express Auto Wash will feature a 3,300-square-foot building and 19 self-serve vacuum stations.

The wash is located on the corner of Indian River Rd. and S Military Hwy.

Green Clean has announced plans to open more than 20 locations this year in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash is an Express Wash Concepts brand.

