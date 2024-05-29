Greenhill Car Wash reopens location

WILMINGTON, Del. — Greenhill Car Wash announced in a press release it reopened its Middletown Express location this month following an extensive renovation and expansion.

The renovated site located at 299 E Main St. in Middletown, Delaware, now includes a new Belanger express tunnel with license plate recognition technology from Innovative Control Systems, allowing club members to use their monthly membership for a tunnel carwash.

Greenhill has six locations in Delaware, and members can now use their membership at five locations for one low monthly fee.

The express location also has three self-serve bays and a “touch free” in-bay automatic carwash that is open 24/7.

The latest expansion adds to Greenhill’s existing locations in Middletown.

The original Middletown location is located on U.S. Route 301 at the Levels Road toll road exit.

The Middletown Express location is located in an Opportunity Zone, and Greenhill was assisted by both the town of Middletown and the state of Delaware in the project.

All Greenhill locations are locally owned, stated the press release.

Greenhill Car Wash will hold a grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, June 15, at the Middletown Express location.