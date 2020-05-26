Stone Soap Co. is manufacturing a liquid hand sanitizer. The product is manufactured in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance for 80% alcohol content, in agreement with current World Health Organization (WHO) specifications for effective control of COVID-19 hand sanitation. Earlier Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for effective hand sanitizers containing a minimum of 60% alcohol are no longer considered valid by the FDA or WHO for COVID-19 hand sanitation.