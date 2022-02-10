Hanley Investment sells new site occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors recently announced that the firm has completed the sale of a new construction, single-tenant, retail pad property occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash, according to a press release.

The new wash is located at the newly developed Monterey Crossing shopping center in Palm Desert, California, at the Interstate 10 and Monterey Ave. freeway interchange.



Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the developer and seller, Fountainhead Development of Newport Beach, California.

The buyer, a private investor based in the Boise, Idaho, metro area, was also represented by Asher and Lefko.

The new single-tenant Quick Quack Car Wash is located at 73320 Dinah Shore Dr.

The 3,436-sq. ft. express carwash building sits on 1.22 acres.

The store is scheduled to open in the first half of 2022.

The sale price was $3,010,000 for the absolute triple-net ground lease, which represented a record-low cap rate of 4.75%.

“We procured an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer at the asking price, prior to formally marketing the property,” Asher says. “We were able to procure a buyer on a pre-sale basis, closing escrow prior to completion of construction and the tenant open for business and paying rent. The sale represented one of the record-low cap rates for a Quick Quack Car Wash nationwide.”