 Hanley Investment sells new site occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Hanley Investment Group sells new site occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash

on

The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania announces new board president

on

Matthews™ brokers tri-party agreement of Florida carwash portfolio

on

Stone Soap celebrates 90-year anniversary
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 99: Video Intelligence

A video intelligence expert explains how new camera software can assist carwash's throughput and damage claim processes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Hanley Investment Group sells new site occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash

 

on

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors recently announced that the firm has completed the sale of a new construction, single-tenant, retail pad property occupied by Quick Quack Car Wash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new wash is located at the newly developed Monterey Crossing shopping center in Palm Desert, California, at the Interstate 10 and Monterey Ave. freeway interchange.


Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Bill Asher and Jeff Lefko represented the developer and seller, Fountainhead Development of Newport Beach, California.

The buyer, a private investor based in the Boise, Idaho, metro area, was also represented by Asher and Lefko. 
The new single-tenant Quick Quack Car Wash is located at 73320 Dinah Shore Dr.

The 3,436-sq. ft. express carwash building sits on 1.22 acres.

The store is scheduled to open in the first half of 2022.

The sale price was $3,010,000 for the absolute triple-net ground lease, which represented a record-low cap rate of 4.75%. 
“We procured an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer at the asking price, prior to formally marketing the property,” Asher says. “We were able to procure a buyer on a pre-sale basis, closing escrow prior to completion of construction and the tenant open for business and paying rent. The sale represented one of the record-low cap rates for a Quick Quack Car Wash nationwide.” 

Advertisement

Headquartered in Roseville, California, Quick Quack now owns and operates over 140 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah, with continued growth throughout these regions.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine ranked the chain #4 in its list of the “Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Carwashes” in 2021 and Phoenix New Times ranked it #1 “Best Car Wash in 2020.” 


According to Lefko, express carwashes offer a service-based, internet-resistant and recession-proof investment, which is poised for long-term success.

The carwash business is a highly segmented $15 billion industry that is growing at 3.2% annually. 

Monterey Crossing is strategically located at the signalized intersection of Monterey Ave. and Interstate 10 freeway, one of the most centrally located and heavily visited interchanges (110,000 cars per day) in the Desert Cities area of Southern California and a primary east/west arterial connecting to Los Angeles to San Bernardino County, Riverside County and Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

Monterey Ave. (37,000 cars per day) is the major north/south connector between the freeway, resorts and high-income communities of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City. 


Monterey Crossing benefits from freeway-visible pylon signage and is the first Palm Desert center to be approved for freeway signage, says Asher.


National tenants located at the intersection of Monterey Ave. and Interstate 10 include Costco, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Sam’s Club, Walmart, 99 Cents Only, Ashley HomeStore, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, PetSmart and Regal Cinemas.


Palm Desert is the geographic center of the Coachella Valley, a fast-growing region of Southern California.

Within a three-mile radius of Monterey Crossing, the population increased by 53% between 2000 and 2020 and is projected to grow an additional 7.4% by 2025.

The average household income is currently $106,000.

There are more than 4,500 new residential units planned or under construction within a 2.5-mile radius of Monterey Crossing.


“In 2022, we anticipate more developers and shopping center owners seeking to implement a break-up sale strategy to capitalize on the high demand for single-tenant and multi-tenant retail pad product at premium pricing,” said Asher. 

Advertisement


Hanley Investment Group has sold more than $403 million in retail properties in the Inland Empire in the last 36 months.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Eastern Funding adds carwash industry veteran as loan officer

Carwash News: Market Focus: Proto-Vest Inc.’s current president acquires company

Carwash News: Flagship Carwash to open the ‘largest indoor carwash in the nation’

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings announces grand opening of Whistle Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing