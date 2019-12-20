AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) has some changes to its digital offerings planned for the coming weeks.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Carwash.com will go live with a new website design in honor of parent company Babcox Media’s 100th anniversary.

This design is crafted to be more streamlined and user-friendly, so you can easily find the content you’re looking for.

PC&D magazine recently unveiled a redesign for the milestone anniversary back in October, and you can view those issues here.

In January, we will also be launching our new weekly podcast series, Wash Talk. Be on the lookout for the podcast in Carwash eNews next month.

Speaking of Carwash eNews, on Monday, Jan. 6th, the redesigned newsletter will also launch.

Furthermore, in observance of the holidays, Carwash eNews will publish on the following schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 26th: No publication.

Monday, Dec. 30th: Special Top 10 of 2019 eNewsletter (see below for more details).

Thursday, Jan. 2nd: Regular publication resumes.

Monday, Jan. 6th: Redesigned Carwash eNews launches.

Although we will not be producing Carwash eNews on Dec. 30th, we have prepared a special eNewsletter of the Top 10 Carwash eNews stories of 2019, which will recap the most popular articles our subscribers read this past year. Be sure to check your inbox for this look back at 2019.

Finally, the entire staff of PC&D wishes all our readers and their families a safe and happy holiday season.

