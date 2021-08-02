Help your team keep its cool this summer

As the global climate changes, many parts of the country are experiencing longer and more intense heat waves. Areas where working outside or in an open service bay may have been pleasant or only occasionally hot in the past are now suffering from increasingly severe heat events.

When temperatures get high, people can overheat and become ill with heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat syncope, heat cramps or heat rashes. Heat can also increase workers’ risk of injuries, because it can lead to loss of focus, sweaty palms, fogged-up safety glasses, dizziness and reduced brain function.

Traditional shop safety programs focus on slip, trip and fall hazards. They also should address heat stress because it can be a major contributor to accidents as well as work-related injuries, especially in the summer months.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) holds employers responsible for protecting workers from extreme heat under its General Duty Clause. California, Minnesota and Washington also have state laws governing on-the-job heat exposure.

While it may not be practical or cost-effective to move all service bays inside or install central air conditioning, there are affordable steps shop owners can take to provide a cooler, safer and more productive work environment.