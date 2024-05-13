 J.D. Power: Home charging satisfaction a bright spot among EV owners

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

Home charging satisfaction a bright spot among EV owners, J.D. Power finds

Bidirectional charging allows the vehicle to send energy for use by other devices in the home, or it can be potentially returned to the grid to offset consumer energy costs.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
charging electric vehicle at home in garage

TROY, Mich. — While the public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV)1 faces a myriad of growing pains, home charging offers a much more satisfying experience for owners, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study, released March 26, 2024.

Related Articles

Overall satisfaction scores among owners in all three home charging segments2 increase year over year, led by Level 1 portable chargers (+20 points on a 1,000-point scale); Level 2 permanently mounted home chargers (+4); and Level 2 portable charging stations (+2).

“In contrast to public charging, home charging is the ultimate convenience for owners to charge their EV,” said Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power. “Home charging is the most satisfying aspect of owning an EV, which is why all parties in the EV ecosystem need to take the necessary steps to ensure that residential charging is available for current and potential EV owners alike. Incentives and programs are also available to offset the cost of charger installations, upgrades and management of ongoing charging costs, but too few EV shoppers are taking advantage of these offerings. The industry needs to do a much better job with consumer education and awareness, and dealers are certainly in the best position to fill that role at a local level.”

Following are key findings of the 2024 study:

  • Gap in satisfaction: Although satisfaction with Level 1 portable chargers has improved 20 points this year, the gap between it and Level 2 permanently mounted charging stations is still significant (581 vs. 744, respectively). In comparison, overall satisfaction with Level 2 portable chargers is 735. Combined, Level 2 portable and Level 2 permanently mounted charging stations are utilized by 84% of all EV owners who charge their vehicle at home.
  • Charging speed remains a key differentiator: Charging speed is the most substantial differentiating factor of owner satisfaction between Level 1 and Level 2 chargers. Level 1 portable chargers have the lowest satisfaction for charging speed (325), while satisfaction increases to 649 for Level 2 portable chargers and 682 for Level 2 permanently mounted chargers.
  • EVs in all charging segments have more problems: Despite gains in overall satisfaction, EVs in all three charging segments see year-over-year increases in overall problems among owners. Owners of Level 2 portable chargers experience an increase of 6.6 problems per 100 chargers (PP100), on average, from the previous year. The most common problem among all owners is that the internet or Wi-Fi connection either did not work or is difficult to use. Additionally, slower than normal charging speed is a particular problem with Level 1 portable chargers (8.6 PP100).
  • Bidirectional charging shows viability: Unlike most existing EV charging technology that sends energy only in one direction—from a power source to the vehicle battery—bidirectional charging allows the vehicle to send energy for use by other devices in the home, or it can be potentially returned to the grid to offset consumer energy costs and help balance peak electrical demands. Among owners of premium EVs, 35% are interested in and willing to pay extra for such charging, while 29% of mass market owners say the same.
  • Minimal awareness of utility programs: Nearly half (49%) of EV owners say they are unaware of the programs offered by their electric utility and 18% say their electric utility does not offer any programs. Educating owners on local utility programs is in the interest of both automakers and home charger manufacturers. For example, among Level 2 charger owners who use financial incentives for installation, satisfaction is notably higher for cost of charging (+18 points) and fairness of retail price (+15) than among those who do not use incentives.

Study Ranking

While the study examines the home charging experience of EV owners across all three charger segments, only the Level 2 permanently mounted charging station segment is award eligible this year.

Tesla ranks highest among Level 2 permanently mounted charging stations for a fourth consecutive year, with a score of 790. Emporia (764) ranks second and GRIZZL-E (761) ranks third.

The U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study, now in its fourth year, is driven by a collaboration with PlugShare, the leading EV driver app maker and research firm.

This study sets the standard for benchmarking satisfaction with the critical attributes that affect the total or overall EV home charging experience for both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Satisfaction is measured across eight factors: fairness of retail price; cord length; size of charger; ease of winding/storing cable; cost of charging; charging speed; ease of use; and reliability.

These factors provide a comprehensive assessment of the owner experience and charger performance. Respondents include 15,617 owners of 2018-2024 model year BEVs and PHEVs. The study was fielded from December 2023 through February 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/electric-vehicle-experience-evx-home-charging-study.

1Electric vehicles (EV) include battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).
2J.D. Power defines charger segments as Level 1 portable; Level 2 portable; or Level 2 permanently mounted (permanent). Level 1 portable charging stations offer simple electric vehicle charging capabilities at home through a standard 120-volt electrical outlet. Level 2 portable charging stations offer faster charging capabilities at home through an upgraded 240-volt electrical outlet. Level 2 permanently mounted charging stations use an upgraded 240-volt electrical outlet via a permanently wall-mounted format.

You May Also Like

Autel AC Elite G2 chargers
Elywhere launches in North America
Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling $17 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations supporting electrification.
New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range
EV Bizz

High-powered EV charging network begins operations in North America

TORRANCE, Calif. — With Seth Cutler as CEO, IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the chief executive officer, the release stated that IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

TORRANCE, Calif. — IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities, and is now officially commencing operations, according to a press release.

IONNA is a joint venture of seven automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries

Seventy-one percent of U.S. adults surveyed say they worry about improper EV battery disposal.

By Christian Hinton
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries
Charging electric vehicles in cold weather

Electrify America is sharing its top five tips to keep an EV on the move this winter.

By PCD Staff
Electric vehicle (EV) charging in cold, snow
Hyundai, Kia unveil ‘Uni Wheel’ drive system

SEOUL — Uni Wheel is an integrated wheel drive system that dramatically improves available space inside an EV by moving the main drive system components to the vacant space within the wheel hub, the company stated.

By PCD Staff
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Squad Solar Buggy introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — This compact solar car charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

By Jennifer Clements
Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024

Other Posts

Bullet EV predicts EV charging trends that will impact automotive and fleet in 2024

Despite a short-term slowdown in EV sales, Bullet predicts the EV’s superior technology will win in the long run.

By PCD Staff
electric vehicles at chargers
LG Electronics to launch EV charging stations in the US

To support growing EV adoption across the U.S., LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.

By PCD Staff
To support growing EV adoption across the US, LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.
Tesla NACS connector one step closer to becoming U.S. standard

SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

By PCD Staff
SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now available in 13 states, the network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations.

By PCD Staff
Pilot Travel Centers, GM, EVgo make convenient, accessible charging a reality