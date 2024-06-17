 Hybrid vehicles are poised to gain market share, Cloud Theory finds

Hybrid vehicles are poised to gain market share, Cloud Theory finds

This expectation comes after the Biden Administration slashed EV adoption targets from 67% to 35% by 2032.

By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hybrid vehicles

In recently published findings from Cloud Theory’s Rick Wainschel, vice president of data science and analytics, changes in environmental regulatory requirements for the auto industry over the past six months have shifted focus from EVs and created a pathway for hybrid vehicles to gain more market share. These changes also shift power away from EV leader Tesla to more hybrid-focused OEMs, the research found. The findings are part of “Charging Ahead: Hybrids Come into Sharper Focus as EV Aspirations Meet Reality” by Wainschel.

“Regulatory requirements and dates have eased, with the Biden Administration slashing EV adoption targets from 67% to 35% by 2032,” Wainschel said. “With that shift, OEMs have pulled back on their investments and reduced their EV scale and scope.”

According to the findings, hybrids have been gaining in inventory share and market share for the past three years, and these changes will only add to the momentum in this sector. In Q1 2024, the year-over-year hybrid share of vehicle movement jumped 3.2 percentage points, to 11.6% from 8.4% in Q1 2023. EV share (excluding Tesla and Rivian) grew only 1 percentage point from 2.6% in Q1 2023 to 3.6% in Q1 2024. EV inventories (5.5%) outpaced EV market share, indicating that there is still an oversupply imbalance that was driven by overproduction as OEMs had moved towards meeting the prior regulatory standards. Meanwhile, hybrid inventory share was significantly less than market share in Q1 2024 (9.3%% vs. 11.6%), indicating that there is room to grow that sector further.

“The shift from a sustainable future focused on EVs to one balanced between EVs and Hybrids profoundly changes the competitive landscape,” Wainschel said. “Companies such as Toyota Motor Group, Hyundai Motor Group, Stellantis, Ford Motor Company and Honda Motor Company all have well-developed hybrid lines and now have a more varied patch to achieve fuel economy goals and regulatory requirements.

The shift will present a challenge for EV-centric companies such as Tesla, Rivian and Polestar, which must contend with consumers — who have expressed reluctance to purchase EVs due to battery concerns, charging anxiety, and high purchase costs — with only an EV offering, Wainschel said.

“The shift in regulatory focus gives traditional OEMs more options to meet government standards and to appeal to consumers,” he said. “Ford’s recently launched ‘Your vehicle, your choice’ campaign, for example, opens pathways that EV-specific rivals can’t follow. Trading gas-powered vehicle purchases for enough hybrid replacements can help traditional OEMs extend regulatory demands and timelines even further, thereby reducing pressure to quickly and unprofitably introduce EVs.”

For more electric vehicle news, visit The Buzz EV News.

EV Bizz

Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging

Together, the companies are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs.

By Christian Hinton
Published:
Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging

Fermata Energy will integrate its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services platform with bidirectional EV chargers manufactured by BorgWarner. Together, the companies said they are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs.

The integration of Fermata Energy’s software with BorgWarner’s hardware includes both of their UL-certified 60kW and 125kW chargers. The companies said the announcement is a step toward accelerating the availability of intelligent bidirectional technology for a much broader range of medium- and heavy-duty transportation use cases. It also paves the way for broad use in the North American market by enabling Fermata Energy’s innovative platform to optimize V2X bidirectional charging commands with a Combined Charging System (CCS) communication protocol.

Autel releases AC Elite G2 charging series 

The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.

By Christian Hinton
Autel AC Elite G2 chargers
Elywhere launches in North America

Elywhere said its chargers can be configured to support power in the 1 MW range, providing solutions for electric fleets.

By Christian Hinton
Elywhere launches in North America
Toyota invests in Kentucky facility to increase EV assembly

Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling $17 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations supporting electrification.

By Christian Hinton
New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

AAS technology controls the flow of air entering through the lower part of the bumper and controls the turbulence generated around the wheels.

By PCD Staff
New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

High-powered EV charging network begins operations in North America

TORRANCE, Calif. — With Seth Cutler as CEO, IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

By PCD Staff
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries

Seventy-one percent of U.S. adults surveyed say they worry about improper EV battery disposal.

By Christian Hinton
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries
Charging electric vehicles in cold weather

Electrify America is sharing its top five tips to keep an EV on the move this winter.

By PCD Staff
Electric vehicle (EV) charging in cold, snow
Hyundai, Kia unveil ‘Uni Wheel’ drive system

SEOUL — Uni Wheel is an integrated wheel drive system that dramatically improves available space inside an EV by moving the main drive system components to the vacant space within the wheel hub, the company stated.

By PCD Staff
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Uni Wheel' Drive System