 Hydraulic Institute announces key appointments
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Hydraulic Institute announces key appointments

Carwash News

Hydraulic Institute announces key appointments

 

on

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Hydraulic Institute (HI), the largest association of pump manufacturers and suppliers to the pump industry in North America and the global authority on pumps and pumping systems, installed new leadership during the 2022 Annual Conference. 

During this conference, the 2022-2023 officers were announced: 

  • DeLancey Davis, president, Headwater Companies; VP Franklin Electric as chairman of the board 
  • Brian Sweeney, president, Crane Pumps & Systems as board president.  
  • Scott King, president of the Gorman-Rupp Company as HI treasurer
  • Rob Phillips, VP global engineering at Flowserve Corporation as HI secretary.  

Three new members joined the board:

  • Ansell Sims, president, Grundfos 
  • Julian Atchia, vice president of research & development, SJE-Rhombus
  • Randy Bennett, vice president of technology & operations, Leistritz Advanced Technologies

Two vice president positions were confirmed: 

  • Vice president of education, Scott Tystad, educational leader, Pentair 
  • Vice president of membership, Mike Ketchum, vice president of sales and business development, Iwaki America Inc.

The board transition took place at the Annual Conference where outgoing board members Karl Buscher, PSG Dover, Rob Philips, Flowserve, and H.J. Dewes, ABB, were also recognized during the awards ceremony and thanked for their service on the HI board since 2019. 

The board of directors will provide organizational oversight to HI and guide the direction of its strategic plan. 

