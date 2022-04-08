Hydraulic Institute announces key appointments - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Hydraulic Institute (HI), the largest association of pump manufacturers and suppliers to the pump industry in North America and the global authority on pumps and pumping systems, installed new leadership during the 2022 Annual Conference.

During this conference, the 2022-2023 officers were announced:

Vice president of education, Scott Tystad, educational leader, Pentair

Vice president of membership, Mike Ketchum, vice president of sales and business development, Iwaki America Inc.

The board transition took place at the Annual Conference where outgoing board members Karl Buscher, PSG Dover, Rob Philips, Flowserve, and H.J. Dewes, ABB, were also recognized during the awards ceremony and thanked for their service on the HI board since 2019.

The board of directors will provide organizational oversight to HI and guide the direction of its strategic plan.