NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The International Carwash Association (ICA) announced the dates of The Car Wash Show™ 2025 as April 26-28.

Additionally, the association revealed that the event will once again rotate back to Las Vegas, Nevada, and the beautiful Las Vegas Convention Center will once again be the venue.

Operators, owners and new investors are encouraged to save the date now.

For more information and ongoing updates, please visit Carwash.com or www.thecarwashshow.com.