ICA launches online career center

CHICAGO — International Carwash Association (ICA) has launched the ICA Car Wash Career Center , designed to connect employers in the carwash industry with candidates, job seekers and talent, according to a press release.

The Car Wash Career Center features postings from retail operators, suppliers, distributors and facility or ancillary services like marketing, finance or human resources, the release continued.

Even if you’re not looking to make a move, the site features resources to help build and manage your career for maximum success, the release added.

You can enhance your skill set through video learning or take advantage of the reference checker, resume writing tools or career coaching service, the release noted.

The Career Center is distributed and promoted to ICA’s global audience of more than 25,000 subscribers and members, including veterans to the industry and those from “carwash families” as well as those brand new or seeking entry into the industry, the release stated.

During the introductory period between now and October 1, 2020, all job postings to the ICA network will be free to any employer, the release concluded.