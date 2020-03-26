ICA offers carwashing resources during COVID-19

CHICAGO — International Carwash Association (ICA) has created a page at www.carwash.org/sharing to serve as a clearinghouse of ideas for carwash professionals to navigate through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The page includes details on enhancing safety measures, managing employees and talent whether you remain open or closed, restrictions on business operations, and federal and state resources for small businesses, the release continued.

ICA plans to update the page often to keep the content fresh and relevant as the situation evolves, the release noted.

In this rapidly changing environment, every business owner should observe the guidance issued by public health and/or governmental officials and consult with their own professional advisors prior to determining what ideas they may choose to implement in their own businesses, the release stated.

While the content on this page should be taken as neither advice nor recommendation, the ICA team hopes it will be useful to businesses navigating this unprecedented situation, the release concluded.

If you have additional suggestions, please share them at [email protected].

ICA launches weekly livestream, CAR WASH Live

ICA has announced the launch of CAR WASH Live, a weekly livestream conducted in collaboration with CAR WASH Magazine, according to a press release.

The first edition of the show will be this Thursday, March 26th at 11:30 a.m. CST and found at https://www.facebook.com/carwashorg, the release continued.