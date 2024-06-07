 International Carwash Association releases Q2 2024 Pulse Report

WHEATON, Ill. — New, targeted questions give insights on trending marketing initiatives, growth opportunities and operators’ investment plans.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
WHEATON, Ill. — On June 5, International Carwash Association (ICA) announced in a press release the release of its Q2 2024 edition of The Pulse Report, a quarterly report that provides the latest in carwash consumer research and industry data, combined with actionable insights for carwash operators and retailers.

“Every quarter, the questions we pose in our consumer and industry surveys are customized to reveal the trends that have the potential to impact the success of businesses in the carwash industry,” said Eric Wulf, CEO of ICA. “Our goal isn’t just to identify trends, though. It is to analyze them and identify how this information can best support the businesses in the carwash industry, which is why we produce The Pulse Report.”

The Pulse Report Q2 2024 features insights from ICA Pulse™ consumer research and carwash industry surveys conducted in May 2024.

The survey data and analyses address longitudinal tracking along the lines of customer satisfaction, churn intent and membership sales, as well as specific questions intended to spotlight various aspects integral to the success of a business in the carwash industry.

Longitudinal data tracked in our Q2 2024 surveys — as well as answers to some new questions — painted a more complete picture of how the carwash industry is evolving and faring, stated the press release.

“The responses showed some uncertainties about where the industry and economy are headed six months from now, but current conditions are positive,” said ICA Research Director Bob Klein, who will be hosting a webinar related to the Q2 Pulse survey data on June 20. “The positive upward movement in reported same store sales are encouraging, too. Sixty-four percent report same store sales increasing over the past 12 months.”

Klein continued, “We know that consumers want convenience, and location is the primary carwash choice driver. But what can you do to get customers to drive past a competitor’s location? Our latest research has uncovered six ways to entice customers to stop, pause and reconsider their carwash purchase decision.”

Pulse™ is International Carwash Association’s proprietary research brand.

The Pulse Report is released quarterly to ICA individual members and corporate supporters and is available for purchase to non-members.

Find out more about Pulse at ICA’s website and join now for access to this latest research and the full report.

