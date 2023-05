LAS VEGAS — International Carwash Association’s (ICA) honored the 2023 Hall of Fame recipients at a reception Tuesday evening at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Level 3 Foyer.

Industry legends Frank Dorsa and Manuel “Manny” Lozano were inducted during a presentation at the association’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

For more information about the ICA Hall of Fame, visit www.carwash.org.