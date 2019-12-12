Last month, Innovative Control Systems (ICS) hosted Sandy Murphy, associate publisher – sales, and Rich DiPaolo, associate publisher – editorial, from Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Our team had the opportunity to tour ICS’s new, state-of-the-art facility located at 81 Highland Ave. in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

ICS President Kevin Detrick, who founded the company in 1988, gave us a tour of the over 25,000-square-foot third floor suite, which was renovated to fit more than 220 employees.

ICS’s new headquarters also include a high-tech, large cafeteria on the first floor of the building that features healthy food options for ICS employees — at food costs — that is prepared by an on-site chef.

A well-equipped fitness center, which is open 24/7, is also found on the first floor and is free to use for all ICS employees.

Coffee, soft drink and cappuccino machines are found throughout the third floor as well as on the first floor, and these beverages are compliments of the company for all employees.

“In order to attract highly-skilled employees in today’s market, you need to provide them with an attractive working environment with great benefits and pay scale,” said Detrick in a recent press release. “Our team took a great deal of time designing a workplace that is attractive, functional and a fun place to work.”

Softer elements, such as company color patterns, comfortable conference rooms and even a living wall offer a relaxed and welcoming environment for employees and guests.

With over 700 plants, the third-floor living wall was installed to bring nature into the setting. A smaller living wall is also featured at the back of the stylish, modern cafeteria on the first floor.

In addition to providing technology, which is critical to effective communications with the company’s remote offices and customers, and the aforementioned perks to all ICS employees, including warehouse workers located in other buildings in the area, the company is also using the relocation to extend its benefits to employees.

According to Detrick, starting on Jan. 1, 2020, the company is rolling out a list of the new benefits for current and future ICS employees.

These new perks include:

Enhancements to the company’s 401(k) program, including Roth contributions and more frequent enrollment/deferral opportunities as well as enhanced employer match (to be a 75% match up to a 4% contribution)

An additional week of vacation time

Two days of paid time off each year to work with an employee’s favorite charity or not-for-profit organization

Three days of paid time off for bereavement leave due to the loss of an immediate family member. and one day paid for a relative

Purchasing programs with vendors (AT&T, CDW, etc.) to help save employees and their families money

Kitchen and cafeteria in the headquarter building with healthy food choices offered at food cost

Break areas in the headquarter building with soda fountains and fully automatic espresso, cappuccino and latte machine

Partnership with the company’s corporate bank for workplace banking offers, no fees and loan discounts

Various informational trainings, including healthy eating, financial partnership and more

ICS is also continuing to offer such benefits as:

Employer paid healthcare

Monthly employee appreciation lunches and gift card giveaways

On-site fitness center

Free carwashes at Sparkle Car Wash Locations

Annual holiday party.

Read more about ICS’ new facility here.

We hope you enjoy the photos from our trip.

Thank you to ICS for hosting us.