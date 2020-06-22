ICWG acquires 4 Mister B’s Express Wash sites

DENVER — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the acquisition of well-known express carwash operator Mister B’s Express Wash in the greater Nashville, Tennessee area.

All four Mister B’s sites will join the ICWG U.S. portfolio and will remain branded Mister B’s Express, the release continued.

“We are thrilled to add such a high-quality wash operation to our portfolio located in premiere cities within the greater Nashville market,” stated Kerry Sewell, ICWG’s senior vice president of real estate.

Two sites are situated in Murfreesboro and the other two sites are in Lebanon, the release added.

Tennessee continues to be a prime market for ICWG since its original U.S. acquisition of Car Wash USA Express in August 2015, the release noted.

Continued growth in the Nashville market with the acquisition of Mister B’s and the high-quality service and customer care Don and Barrett Webb have built in this business over the past several years is extremely admirable and a prized addition to the ICWG family of local express carwashes, the release stated.

“When we decided to explore selling the business, we wanted to sell to a group with the resources to continue to grow and expand the business as we would have if we had remained in the industry. We also wanted to make sure we found a partner that had similar values in servicing our customers and supporting our employees. ICWG was the obvious choice,” said Don Webb, president of Mister B’s Express Wash.