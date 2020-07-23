Connect with us
ICWG acquires 8 Arkansas and Tennessee locations

 

DENVER — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the acquisition of eight additional sites joining the Car Wash USA Express brand across Arkansas and Tennessee with the purchase of Team Clean, owned by Brad Vaden and family, according to a press release.

Brad Vaden commented, “I have known and respected Kerry Sewell and the ICWG team for many years for their long-standing reputation for operating and developing carwashes. With the completion of this deal in the current uncertain climate, I am even more confident they are the best partner to continue the growth we started when we first launched in Jonesboro many years ago.” 

Kerry Sewell stated, “Brad and his team have built a great business, and the locations of the Team Clean sites are the perfect complement to ICWG’s existing Car Wash USA Express mid-south footprint.” 

Team Clean brings seven additional sites to Car Wash USA Express’s Arkansas network and an additional site in Tennessee with the addition of the Team Clean Millington location, the release added.

“Team Clean is a wonderful addition to our portfolio across the mid-South, now pushing our U.S. footprint to 200 sites and making Car Wash USA Express the number one express carwash brand in Arkansas,” added Markus Hockenson, CEO of ICWG.

