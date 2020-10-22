ICWG acquires In & Out Car Wash in DFW metroplex

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) announced its acquisition of In & Out Car Wash in Carrollton, Texas, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

This acquisition further strengthens ICWG’s network of washes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, which has grown to include 12 locations, the release continued.

Gabe Mendoza, president of ICWG North America, commented, “We are grateful to be working with true carwash professionals as we expand in the North Texas market. The father-son team at In & Out has been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to building on their legacy of service to the Carrollton community.”

With the acquisition of In & Out, ICWG’s location count reaches 25 in Texas, the release concluded.