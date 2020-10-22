Connect with us
0

Carwash News

ICWG acquires In & Out Car Wash in DFW metroplex

 

on

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) announced its acquisition of In & Out Car Wash in Carrollton, Texas, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This acquisition further strengthens ICWG’s network of washes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, which has grown to include 12 locations, the release continued.

Gabe Mendoza, president of ICWG North America, commented, “We are grateful to be working with true carwash professionals as we expand in the North Texas market. The father-son team at In & Out has been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to building on their legacy of service to the Carrollton community.”

With the acquisition of In & Out, ICWG’s location count reaches 25 in Texas, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: New dates for The Car Wash Show 2021

Carwash News: ICWG acquires Village Express Car Wash in Cleveland suburb

Carwash News: Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash moves into Marion

Carwash News: International Car Wash Group expands in Nashville area

Advertisement

on

ICWG acquires In & Out Car Wash in DFW metroplex

on

Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+®

on

Raceway Car Wash acquires two Metro Car Wash locations in Reno

on

RIO Car Wash lets customers vote with their vehicles
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Classifieds: Service technician

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express named to the Franchise Times Top 200+®

Video: PC&D Unscripted 11: Update on detailing in 2020

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 42: Detailing during a Pandemic

Carwash News: ICWG acquires In & Out Car Wash in DFW metroplex

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect