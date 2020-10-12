Connect with us
ICWG acquires Village Express Car Wash in Cleveland suburb

 

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the acquisition of Village Express Car Wash in Orange, Ohio, an inner suburb of Cleveland, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, ICWG grew to 18 locations in the state between the Goo Goo Car Wash and Car Wash USA Express brands, the release continued.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Ohio with the acquisition of a well-respected business such as Village Express,” said Gabe Mendoza, president of ICWG North America. “We look forward to providing excellent service to the Shaker Heights, Woodmere and Orange communities.”

Steve and Dina Haynosch purchased Village Auto Wash, as it was previously known, in 2001 and offered vehicle washing services as well as attended fuel pumps, the release noted.

They eventually moved away from the fuel business to focus on the express carwash model, undergoing a major renovation in 2017 and rebranding as Village Express Car Wash, the release added.

Owner Steve Haynosch commented, “Dina and I have enjoyed serving this community for the last 19 years and have made true friends of our employees and customers alike. ICWG is the right partner for the next chapter of the business.”

Goo Goo Car Wash was introduced to Ohio in 2008 and now has 12 locations throughout the state; Car Wash USA Express has grown to five locations in Northwest Ohio since the first opened in 2017, the release continued.

ICWG is positioned for additional growth in the state through acquisitions as well as new site development scheduled for completion in mid-2021, the release concluded.

