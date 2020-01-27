ICWG announces executive transition

DENVER — International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the appointment of industry veteran Markus Hockenson as CEO, effective immediately, according to a press release.

Hockenson replaces Tom Mangas, who has decided to pursue other opportunities after a short transition period, the release continued.

Hockenson brings over 25 years of both domestic and international leadership experience in multi-unit consumer brands, the release noted.

Most recently, he was president and CEO for Vision Group Holdings, the release added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Markus to our team and see tremendous value in his experience in leading top retail operations and driving growth through M&A in the U.S. and abroad,” said Mike Smith, chairman of ICWG. “Markus’ expertise is clearly aligned with our business objectives, and we are confident that it will drive the IMO, Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Express and Supersonic Car Wash brands forward as we grow and continuously improve the carwash experience for our valued team members and guests alike.”

Previously, Hockenson was senior vice president of retail operations at both TBC Corp. and Advance Auto Parts and has worked with fortune 500 companies ranging from Starbucks Coffee Co. to Enterprise Holdings International, the release continued.

While at TBC Corp. (Midas, Tire Kingdom), Hockenson introduced and led a merger and acquisition strategy with a focus on local, independent businesses, where he was able to successfully expedite growth, the release stated.