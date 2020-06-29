ICWG continues expansion in Dallas/Fort Worth

DENVER — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the acquisition of the premiere carwash Tiger Spa Car Wash in Saginaw, Texas, according to a press release.

Tiger Spa will join the ICWG U.S. Western region portfolio and will remain branded Tiger Spa, the release continued.

“This is quite a jewel to add to our Dallas/Fort Worth footprint with its full complement of express to detail carwash services,” stated Kerry Sewell, ICWG’s senior vice president of real estate.

The Dallas/Fort Worth market and neighboring communities continue to be a prime market for ICWG, the release noted.

Saginaw, Texas, is an extremely fast-growing community just north of Fort Worth, where Tiger Spa’s carwash services and customer care are world class and extensively used throughout the community, the release added.

“When we explored selling our business, we saw ICWG as a great partner to continue building our carwash business and invest in our employees,” said Fayez Rezk, owner of Tiger Spa Car Wash.

Tiger Spa will bring ICWG’s site number up to 16 in the Dallas/Fort Worth market along with Car Wash USA Express and the Wash Factory Express Wash brands, the release noted.

“We believe Tiger Spa Car Wash, in the Saginaw community, perfectly complements our growing presence in Texas. Their incredible success will also continue to help us innovate across the entire U.S.,” added Markus Hockenson, CEO of ICWG.